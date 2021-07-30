SquareOne Family Justice Center Breaks Ground in Wentworth

Webb said she and other board members hope the facility, planned since 2016, will stand as “a beacon to survivors that there is still hope and that they are valued and supported by all.’’

Kelley Woodley, area director for USDA Rural Development, said his agency takes pride in building a safe space for families to seek justice and respite.

“USDA is proud to invest $2.1 million in the construction of the SquareOne Justice Center,’’ he said. “This gives us an opportunity to assist rural Americans to have a place where they know it is safe. Safety is a basic right,’’ Woodley said, adding that the federal agency wants to help “provide a place of haven for women and children.’’

Among the building’s planned amenities: offices, therapeutic rooms, family sleeping quarters, conference areas, common rooms and more, all designed by Michael Moore of Moore-Hocutt Architects in Greensboro.

Additional funding will come from the Reidsville Area Foundation and The Sunshine Lady Foundation, with Hometrust Bank handling interim financing for the project.

“It’s badly needed for the women who are battered and have to leave their situation … this is so important for them and for their children,’’ said Kathy Cox of Eden, the mother of two daughters who work for H.I.