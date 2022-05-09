St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Reidsville Named Champions of Education

REIDSVILLE — The Rockingham County Education Foundation has named Reidsville’s St. Thomas Episcopal Church as its recipient of the 2021 Champions of Education Award, the non-profit organization announced this week.

The award, which recognizes outstanding support for education, was presented to the church on Sunday.

Church members provided a $8,000 challenge donation during RCEF’s annual 12 Days of Education.

“St. Thomas has a long history of leadership in our community, as well as supporting effective programs such as the College Advising Corp in Rockingham County,” said Bishop William Gregg, rector at St. Thomas. “We are very pleased to be a small part of this important program for our high school seniors and to collaborate with the Rockingham County Education Foundation. While grateful for the recognition, the far more important thing is the doors this program helps open for our youth. We are proud and pleased to participate with our support.”

The church's support helped fund college advising services, provided in local high schools by the UNC College Advising Corps.

The Advising Corps offers trained near-peer college advisors as helpmates each year to nearly 1,000 Rockingham County high school students.

The corps helped local students secure more than $8 million in scholarships last year alone.

“In 2021, during one of the toughest years in RCEF history and yet when our college advisors were needed the most, St. Thomas stepped up to the plate offering their matching donation,” said Board Chair Jennifer Bradley, who presented the Champions of Education designation to the congregation.”

“That match directly benefited students of Rockingham County,” Bradley said. “We hit it out of the park together; and community support like that of St. Thomas and our countless donors are the backbone of RCEF and Rockingham County.”

With a focus on low income, underrepresented students, college advisors provide one-on-one assistance to high school seniors in navigating the complex process of preparing for the SATs and making applications to two-year and four-year programs.

Many first-generation college students are a direct result of the assistance college advisors are providing in local schools.

RCEF founding members understood that financial considerations put secondary education out of reach for many local students. Founders began focusing on placing student advisors in local high schools shortly after organizing in 2008.

The program is made possible through funding provided by the Reidsville Area Foundation and annual RCEF donors.

Thanks to the diligence of student advisors through the UNC Carolina College Advising Corps, more than $70 million has been offered in scholarships to local students over the last 14 years, according to estimates from RCEF's Executive Director Jenny Edwards.

Provision of the College Advising Corps in Rockingham relies on donations and grants to assist local students.

To make a donation, visit www.helprockinghamstudents or email jenny@helprockinghamstudents.org

UNC College Advising Corps is an affiliate of the National College Advising Corps, which operates in fourteen states. The Advising Corps model is a targeted approach that integrates student support into the high school model in order to address non-academic barriers to student achievement and success.