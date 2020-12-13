State agents, RPD Raid Two Illegal Reidsville Casinos

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Police Department and state gambling investigators raided and closed two illegal casinos here on Tuesday — Fish and Duck Skills and Net Times.

Officers from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement division of the N.C. Department of Safety helped Reidsville police seize computer components from illegal gaming machines, such as "fish tables'' used for wagering, according to a RPD news release.

Authorities also seized various documents and other evidence of illegal gambling at Fish and Duck Skills at 2005 S. Scales Street and Net Times at 1537 Freeway Drive.

ALE gaming detectives, working undercover with local police, conducted an investigation of the establishments after community members complained about illegal gambling there.

ALE officers discovered both gaming rooms were giving cash payouts to winners, which is illegal in North Carolina.

State law prohibits players from being awarded cash for winnings from video gaming machines, whether they are games of chance or skill. Pay outs for arcade-style games, such as pinball, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, or Frogger are also illegal.