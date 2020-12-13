State agents, RPD Raid Two Illegal Reidsville Casinos

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Police Department and state gambling investigators raided and closed two illegal casinos here on Tuesday — Fish and Duck Skills and Net Times.
Officers from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement division of the N.C. Department of Safety helped Reidsville police seize computer components from illegal gaming machines, such as "fish tables'' used for wagering, according to a RPD news release.
Authorities also seized various documents and other evidence of illegal gambling at Fish and Duck Skills at 2005 S. Scales Street and Net Times at 1537 Freeway Drive.
ALE gaming detectives, working undercover with local police, conducted an investigation of the establishments after community members complained about illegal gambling there.
ALE officers discovered both gaming rooms were giving cash payouts to winners, which is illegal in North Carolina.
State law prohibits players from being awarded cash for winnings from video gaming machines, whether they are games of chance or skill. Pay outs for arcade-style games, such as pinball, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, or Frogger are also illegal.
"Businesses in Reidsville that are found to be in violation of the gaming laws of the state or operate illegal gaming systems will be investigated and the law will be enforced. These illegal operations prey on our citizens and this activity will not be tolerated,'' said Special Agent in Charge Chris Poole, head of ALE’s Gaming Section.
Throughout the state, special agents found the most common types of illegal gaming machines operating are video slot games, video poker games, and video keno games that pay cash for credits won.
“North Carolina has gambling laws in place to protect the public. The business model for these illegal locations is based upon players losing more money than they will ever win. The machines are pre-set to ensure they are only profitable for the owners and operators,” Poole said.
“These illegal gaming machines have been widely described as the ‘crack cocaine’ of gambling because of the detrimental financial and emotional effects toll they have had on so many families.”
The investigation is on-going and authorities expect to bring felony charges related to the raids in the future, the release said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!