State approves design of RCC’s Center for Workforce Development

Charlotte-based ADW Architects made some requested changes to the plans, including increasing the seating capacity in the corporate meeting space from 136 to 194 and adding 1,200 square feet to its size, according to ADW Senior Principal Phillip Steele. It will have tables and chairs that can be rearranged or stored completely, projection screens, acoustical wall panels, and more.

Architect Jonathan Koricke described the center’s main lobby as “open and inviting, your showcase space for the entire building. It’s contemporary and clean, a very open, double-height space.”

A student lounge will have a window that looks into a robotics lab. The lounge will have a touch-screen TV for viewing videos from various departments, and is a place “for students to disengage from the day-to-day activities of being in class all day,” Steele said.

When ADW presented their updates to the RCC Board of Trustees in July, board members were thrilled.

“It looks great. It’s uplifting for students and the community,” said Trustee Tango Moore.

“The architects have done an excellent job of incorporating the college’s needs,” said Trustee Hal Griffin.