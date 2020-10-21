State contact tracers work to reach 7,000 in Rock; flu is here

She further reassured that contact tracers never disclose the names of those who have tested positive for COVID-19. They simply inform individuals that may be at risk about how to proceed.

Additionally, Young suggested the public download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC which can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.

Young outlined that transmission of the highly infectious novel coronavirus is also happening to a small degree in nursing homes, in workplaces and through unknown social encounters referred to as community spread. She said the county school system has not seen any new clusters of infection.

Meanwhile, some studies have shown that people who test positive for COVID-19 are much more likely to have dined out at restaurants than those who are negative, according to family practitioner Stephen Luking of Reidsville.

As the holidays approach, Young said the health department will reassess safety recommendations. The agency will put out a health advisory about Thanksgiving safety two weeks before the holiday, she said.

"Hopefully, we will be at a better place'' by then, she said of the infection rate.