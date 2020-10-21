State contact tracers work to reach 7,000 in Rock; flu is here

WENTWORTH — Public health officials here say the state is contact tracing some 7,000 people in Rockingham County to alert them to possible COVID-19 exposures.
And as the county struggles to tamp down an infection rate of around 7% — 2 points higher than the recommended target rate of 5%— county health officials say most transmission of the disease is happening within families.
Susan Young, interim health director for Rockingham County, said her staff is also noting the highest number of new infections among several age groups. The leading age for infection: 21. Other ages with a high rate of infection are 44, 55-56 and 61-62. And county health officials see the most new cases in Reidsville, followed by Eden, Madison and Stoneville, Young said during a recent public service broadcast, "Rockingham 411.''
Health care professionals this week again stressed the urgent need for citizens to arm themselves with flu shots to avoid becoming infected with both influenza and COVID-19.
Last week, Rockingham had its first report of a patient suffering from both, Young said.
"It's here and it can happen,'' she said of the flu.
And with state contact tracing teams phoning to alert folks in the county that they may have come in contact with an infected individual, Young asked that people answer phone calls from unfamiliar numbers to avoid missing a vital health call.
She further reassured that contact tracers never disclose the names of those who have tested positive for COVID-19. They simply inform individuals that may be at risk about how to proceed.
Additionally, Young suggested the public download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC which can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Young outlined that transmission of the highly infectious novel coronavirus is also happening to a small degree in nursing homes, in workplaces and through unknown social encounters referred to as community spread. She said the county school system has not seen any new clusters of infection.
Meanwhile, some studies have shown that people who test positive for COVID-19 are much more likely to have dined out at restaurants than those who are negative, according to family practitioner Stephen Luking of Reidsville.
As the holidays approach, Young said the health department will reassess safety recommendations. The agency will put out a health advisory about Thanksgiving safety two weeks before the holiday, she said.
"Hopefully, we will be at a better place'' by then, she said of the infection rate.
Over the last three weeks, the county has seen steady increase in COVID-19 cases. And since Friday, case have climbed by 117, health records show.
Looking at this month's trends
County cases numbered 1,340 on Oct. 2. And by Oct. 9 had reached 1,472. On Friday, the total was 1,644 since the start of the global health crisis. And by Tuesday, the number had reached 1,761 within four days.
Those figures mean that cases increased by 9.8% from Oct. 2-9. And between Oct. 9-16, patient numbers climbed by 11.7%.
Statewide, of those tested for COVID-19, around 6.3% are positive.
Hospitalizations remain high for the state and for the county with 38 people from Rockingham counted as inpatients this week.
Since the start of the pandemic, 25 people in the county have died from the virus, with four deaths in the past three weeks, health records show.
The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide a drive-up flu shot service at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department would work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.
In Rockingham, 1,114, or 63.2%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 583, or 33.1%, are home recuperating.
The county of about 91,000 has conducted 26,245 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,005 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 707 are below. Ages were not specified for 49 patients.
Statewide, 247,172 people had contracted COVID-19 and 3,939 had died as of Tuesday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
