State Highway Patrol helicopter back to continue in missing tuber recovery effort

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under water by the hydraulic force of the base water and drowned.

Brooks said there is a sign for boaters and tubers approaching the dam that mentions the availability of a portage to exit the river before the dam. This allows people to walk around the dam’s powerful currents.

Cates said last week that the four survivors were discovered near the dam, clinging to the tubes in the water and had been there for many hours. They were tired, very fatigued and had been “subjected to the elements for 19 hours,’’ he said.

None were wearing life jackets at the time they were rescued and it was unclear if anyone in the group was, Cates said. The four were treated at a local hospital on Thursday for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Considering the power of water and hazards of rocks along the Dan, Cates encouraged water enthusiasts to take water safety seriously and to always wear life jackets.

Pulliam agreed.

“The biggest thing to remember is always wear a life jacket. They not only help you float, but give you protection against obstacles,” he said last week. “If you’re new to the river, I’d recommend a life jacket and a helmet. As for bad accidents, this is the worst in my memory.’’

