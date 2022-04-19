State jobless rate dips to another pandemic low of 3.5% in March

North Carolina’s jobless rate slipped to another low for the COVID-19 pandemic at 3.5% during March, the state Commerce Department reported last week.

Both the March and February rates (3.7%) are below the 3.9% for March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state’s rate has gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 6.9% in March. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The March statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 15,243 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during March. That represented a 25,123 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,880 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 2.3%, or from 5.01 million to 5.03 million. That represents a net gain of 191,889 listed as employed and 80,734 no longer listed as unemployed.

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 15,900 private-sector jobs from February to March, as well as up 2,200 government jobs.

The biggest net gain was 4,200 in construction, followed by 4,000 in education and health services, 3,200 in manufacturing and 2,000 in professional and business services.

There was a 1,300 decline in trade, transportation and utilities jobs.

The state is up 170,200 private-sector jobs and 15,100 government jobs from March 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 54,500, along with 41,400 in professional and business services, 16,500 in education and health services, 16,300 in trade, transportation and utilities, 12,000 in financial activities and 10,500 in manufacturing.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the 2022 reports so far have been positive overall.

“All major numbers improve: jobless rate down, labor force participation up, employment up,” Walden said.

“With COVID-19 receding, I would normally be very optimistic about the state economy in the months ahead.”

State unemployment claims

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped slightly last week to 2,583, the U.S. Labor Department reported last week.

Claims were down from a revised 2,643 for the week that ended April 2.

The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,747 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 2, down from a revised 13,601 the previous week.

A slight bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.

On March 14, North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ