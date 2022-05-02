State music icon gets his 'legend' gun back from Greensboro police — 43 years later (copy)

GREENSBORO — A legend got his "legend" back.

Forty-three years. That's how long ago a beloved Browning 9mm was stolen from North Carolina music icon Bobby Hicks, who lived in Greensboro at the time.

The year was 1978. The gun was old and Hicks a young man, a fiddle player who would tour with bluegrass music titan Bill Monroe.

Not long ago, a Greensboro police detective informed Hicks that the Browning had been found at a pawn shop. That wasn't surprising. Made in the 1930s, the gun was worth hundreds and because of its age, certain to raise eyebrows if anyone ever tried to sell it.

“Bobby called and said, ‘Can you help me get this gun back? I don’t want to drive to Greensboro,’” said Buddy Harwood, the sheriff of Madison County. “So I called Greensboro evidence section and they said, ‘Sure, sheriff. We’ll get you the gun.'”

According to Harwood, when he called to have the gun transported back to Madison County, he urged the receptionist to explore some of Hicks’ playing.

“The woman answered the phone, and I said: ‘You haven’t heard of Bobby Hicks? Why don’t you Google him. He’s got 10 Grammys. He’s got them up in his house holding his doors open,’” Harwood recalled. “She said, ‘I’ll mail you that gun, sheriff.’ You talk about a legend getting a legend back. This gun was made in the 1930s.”

While 43 years may seem like a long time to some, it wasn’t long enough for Hicks to forget about the incident.

“I never forget anything anybody steals from me,” Hicks said. “I had it laying on the headboard of my bed. Whoever took it knew where it was at. It was the only thing I was missing.”

While authorities never found who broke into Hicks’ home, the musician said he suspects it was stolen by someone close to him.

“I had two full-grown Dobermann Pinschers in my house,” Hicks said. “It was one of the older houses, where the bottom-half of the back door is wood, the top half is glass. They broke that window, and one of my Dobermanns had glass all in his fur. So it had to be somebody that I knew, that knew those dogs, because they would have ate him up.”

According to Harwood, the gun has a resale value of roughly $600.

Hicks said he bought it for a lot cheaper than that.

“I bought it for $20,” the award winner reminisced. “I was playing in a dance hall-type place in Reno, Nevada. This guy was in there, and he was an alcoholic. He needed a drink, and he didn’t have any money. But he had that gun. I didn’t know he had it until he offered it to me for whatever I wanted to give him. I gave him a $20 bill and put it in my pocket.”

Harwood said the nearly 44-year period between the theft and its return speaks to the meticulous gun records that law enforcement agencies employ.

“It was 1978 that his house got broken into,” Harwood said. “Somebody has kept up a good, hot file for all these years because you have to validate them every 30 to 60 days. When you register a gun, it’s entered into what’s called a hot file. Somebody’s keeping some good records in Greensboro.”

With the pistol back in his possession, Hicks said it will go back into his safe with his other guns.

Hicks said his animals will deter any potential intruders should anyone try to take it from him again.

“I’ve got three dogs in the house now,” he said.