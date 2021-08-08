State News Briefs

N.C. man steals a vet's Purple Heart — and trades it for a Mountain Dew

LENOIR — What is a Purple Heart worth? One man traded a dead veteran's medal, which he stole, for a Mountain Dew, authorities said.

Erica Laws came home recently to find her family home "ransacked." Gone was the Purple Heart her father had earned while serving in Vietnam. He also earned another Purple Heart and two bronze stars that went missing.

"I felt so bad because he protected the country and I can't even protect his memory," she said.

Now, 31-year-old Charles Carr is accused of trading one of the military medals for a Mountain Dew Code Red, authorities said.

The medal has since been recovered.

Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday.

The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said.

Lynn Gay Keene was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, investigators said.