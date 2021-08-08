State News Briefs

Medical marijuana now legal on Cherokee land in western NC
CHEROKEE — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has approved growing, selling and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western North Carolina, tribal leaders announced Thursday.
The tribal council’s approval of the medical marijuana ordinance makes the territory the first place in the state where medical cannabis is legal. The Cherokee maintain a sovereign nation in Western North Carolina known as the Qualla Boundary.
The approval testifies to “the changing attitudes toward legal marijuana and a recognition of the growing body of evidence that supports cannabis as medicine,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed said in a statement. The timeline for the tribe’s medical cannabis program was not immediately clear.
Medical use of cannabis is legal in 36 states and four U.S. territories, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Eighteen states, two territories and the District of Columbia allow small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use.
A Cannabis Control Board will control licensing for cultivation, processing and sale of marijuana and it will issue cards allowing people to buy marijuana at the dispensary, according to a news release. People will be limited to buying one ounce of marijuana per day, not to exceed six ounces per month.
N.C. man steals a vet's Purple Heart — and trades it for a Mountain Dew
LENOIR — What is a Purple Heart worth? One man traded a dead veteran's medal, which he stole, for a Mountain Dew, authorities said.
Erica Laws came home recently to find her family home "ransacked." Gone was the Purple Heart her father had earned while serving in Vietnam. He also earned another Purple Heart and two bronze stars that went missing.
"I felt so bad because he protected the country and I can't even protect his memory," she said.
Now, 31-year-old Charles Carr is accused of trading one of the military medals for a Mountain Dew Code Red, authorities said.
The medal has since been recovered.
Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’
A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday.
The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said.
Lynn Gay Keene was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, investigators said.
“She had blunt force trauma to the head as well as strangulation by ligature — it was a belt,” sheriff’s Detective Tim Austin told WBTV-Channel 3 in Charlotte, which is 110 miles southeast of Linville Falls.
They said Elizabeth Freeman, the caretaker, is in a hospital, but did not say why.
Keene’s family hired Freeman to be her live-in caretaker, according to an Avery County Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office said Freeman was wanted on charges of vehicle larceny, financial card theft and identity theft.
On July 30, the sheriff’s office filed a missing person report on Keene. Her family reported her missing, saying they’d last had contact with her June 14, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s detectives found the home secured. Keene’s car wasn’t there, they said.
On Monday, Cherokee Police Department officers found Keene’s 2000 Lincoln Town car abandoned on Blue Wing Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The car was locked, and the keys were under the driver’s seat, investigators said.
Sheriff’s detectives said they obtained a warrant to search Keene’s home with agents and crime scene technicians from the State Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators said they found human remains entombed in concrete in the basement of the home. An autopsy was performed, and Keene was identified through dental records, according to the sheriff’s office.