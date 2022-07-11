State News Briefs

Donald Trump's planned appearance in Greensboro has been postponed, organizers say

STAFF REPORT

GREENSBORO — Former President Donald Trump's scheduled appearance Friday in Greensboro has been postponed, according to an email from the organizer.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email from the organization said. The email goes on to say that the tickets, which are nonrefundable, may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America.

Ticket prices ranged from $9 for a spot in an overflow room to $3,995 or more for seating closer to the stage, though the venue not announced when tickets went on sale. Once the new date for Greensboro has been confirmed, ticketholders will be notified by email, American Freedom Tour said.

It was unclear why the appearance, which was to include other high-profile conservatives, was postponed.

U.S. Marshals nab double-homicide suspect in Lexington

WES YOUNG

U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted in connection with a June double homicide in Lexington on Saturday, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news gathering partner of the Journal.

The station reported that Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 48, was located by officers in a house in Lexington and placed under arrest without incident.

U.S. Marshals had been looking for Anderson since June as the suspect in a Kannapolis double homicide. Anderson allegedly entered a home and shot and killed Sharon Chambers, 61 and her 49-year-old nephew.

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WGHP reported.

Alamance deputies say Burlington woman, 38, was arrested after swinging machete at victim

STAFF REPORT

ELON — A Burlington woman accused of swinging a machete at someone while trespassing at a residence Friday night was arrested on multiple charges, Alamance County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Friday to a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Walker Road, where the residents said Laura Leigh Capps was trespassing and swinging a machete at the victim, according to the news release.

Capps, 38, had also entered the victim’s vehicle and attempted to flee prior to the arrival of deputies, officials said in the news release.

Deputies said they detained Capps and secured the machete before taking her to the Alamance County Detention Center. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree trespass, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

She was jailed on a $10,000 unsecured bond.