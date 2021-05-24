State News Briefs

Two Marines run over by truck while camping at Croatan National Forest, NC police say
Two Marines are seriously injured after officials say they were run over while camping in Eastern North Carolina.
The man and woman, who are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, were camping in a tent in Croatan National Forest late Friday night when a truck ran them over, Maj. David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff's Office told WNCT.
The two were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, McFadyen told WCTI. They are expected to survive.
The driver, who officials say is stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, drove off after hitting the tent, McFadyen told WITN.
The vehicle was later found, and the suspect was apprehended at Camp Lejeune and taken to the Craven County Sheriff's Office for further questioning, WNCT reports.
The Craven County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the NCIS are investigating, and no further information was available Sunday.
Croatan National Forest is near New Bern and about 135 miles from Raleigh.
Winston-Salem records 13th homicide this year as man is shot at convenience store
A man who was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store on Saturday night died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from his injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
Police said they found Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. injured with what appeared to be a gunshot wound at the On Your Way Mart at 880 E. 12th St. around 10:52 p.m. and began CPR.
Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel responded, continued life saving measures, and transported Lowery to the hospital, where he died as a result of his wounds.
Lowery was 35 years old, and lived on Pleasant Street.
Police investigations show that Lowery arrived at the store to shop for something, and that while he was sitting in his car two males approached him.
At some point one of the two men pulled a gun and fired several rounds at Lowery, striking him. The two males then ran away on foot from the store.
Police said their gun crime reduction unit and detectives with the department's criminal investigations division came to the scene to assume control of the investigation.
The investigation is in the early stages, police said, adding that they would not be immediately releasing any more details.
This is the 13th homicide to occur in 2021 in Winston-Salem, compared to seven homicides for the same time period during 2020.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Couple returning from visit with grandchildren dies in plane crash near their NC home
A North Carolina couple was killed in a plane crash after visiting with their grandchildren, their family says.
The Federal Aviation Administration told McClatchy News that an "unidentified aircraft" crashed with two people onboard just before 6 p.m. Saturday at South Oaks Aerodrome Airport in Winterville.
The couple onboard were Alan and Susan Stancill, who own Sancill's Wild Game Meat Processing in Ayden, multiple media outlets reported.
A post on the business's Facebook page says the couple crashed while landing near their home "following a successful flight to visit with grandchildren."
The two were "avid sport pilot enthusiasts," the family wrote in the post.
"While there are no words to truly comfort and ease the impact of such an unexpected passing, knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again," the family said.
The FAA says it's investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
A 5-month-old girl who was in vehicle stolen Friday night has been found safe, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Police say a 5-month-old girl who was inside a vehicle stolen Friday night has been found and is safe.
The child and the vehicle were both recovered in Winston-Salem, police said Saturday morning in a news release.
Police said Nora Grant was in a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan when it was stolen about 9:20 p.m. Friday from a gas station at 2435 Randleman Road.