State News Briefs

ABC to film national Christmas Eve service at High Point University
High Point University invites community members to don their holiday attire and come to ABC’s national Christmas Eve worship service.
Recording of the service will take place on HPU’s campus at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The program will air on Christmas Eve on ABC affiliates across the country.
The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, helped bring the opportunity to campus. Brown is an author, preacher, adjunct professor and recently retired as senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. Brown, an HPU alumnus, said he previously hosted the ABC Christmas worship service at Marble Collegiate.
“So when they asked me to do it again and said can I do it anywhere, I wanted to do it at High Point University and show off this beautiful campus and wonderful community,” Brown said.
Local clergy and HPU community members will share Scripture readings and prayers. Several High Point University groups will perform holiday music, including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.
To request tickets to this free event contact HPU Concierge by calling 336-841-4636 or emailing concierge@highpoint.edu. Tickets are required and must be secured by Wednesday.
Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Because this event is being filmed live to air nationally on Christmas Eve, the university asks that guests bring only children who are 12 years old or older.
Participants will enter the HPU campus at the main entrance at the intersection of Montlieu Avenue and University Parkway, and parking will be in lots A and B.
NC police officer investigating an accident dies after another vehicle crashes into the scene
KNIGHTDALE — A police officer has died while investigating a crash after another car hit a police vehicle on Interstate 540 near Knightdale.
It happened at 2:41 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
Knightdale police officers were investigating a single-car accident on I-540 when black 2011 Mercedes Benz S550 hit one of two marked Knightdale police vehicles from behind.
Officer Ryan Andrew Hayworth, 23, of Zebulon, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, the release said.
Hayworth’s training officer, 25-year-old Cody Hagler of Knightdale, was seriously injured, as was the driver who hit them and the person involved in the initial single-car crash, authorities said. Hagler’s injuries were not life-threatening, local officials said in a news release.
Investigators said the Mercedes struck a 2018 Ford Explorer police vehicle, which was subsequently pushed into the rear of 2020 Explorer police vehicle. Those vehicles were in the far right lane of I-540 east and had their emergency lights activated, the Highway Patrol said.
After the impact, all three vehicles remained disabled in the roadway spanning across all three travel lanes.
Dedric Romero Privette, 40, of Knightdale, was driving the Mercedes, according to the Highway Patrol.
Privette, Hagler and Michael Routh Melugin Jr., 45, of Cary, were all being treated at Wake Medical Center.
Highway Patrol investigators will consult with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed once the investigation is complete.
Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash that killed Hayworth, according to the Highway Patrol.