State News Briefs

Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Because this event is being filmed live to air nationally on Christmas Eve, the university asks that guests bring only children who are 12 years old or older.

Participants will enter the HPU campus at the main entrance at the intersection of Montlieu Avenue and University Parkway, and parking will be in lots A and B.

NC police officer investigating an accident dies after another vehicle crashes into the scene

KNIGHTDALE — A police officer has died while investigating a crash after another car hit a police vehicle on Interstate 540 near Knightdale.

It happened at 2:41 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

Knightdale police officers were investigating a single-car accident on I-540 when black 2011 Mercedes Benz S550 hit one of two marked Knightdale police vehicles from behind.

Officer Ryan Andrew Hayworth, 23, of Zebulon, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, the release said.