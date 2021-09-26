State news briefs

N.C. food stamp recipients get 25% increase
North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will receive a permanent 25% increase in their benefits beginning Oct. 1, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program.
The increase on the benefits, also known as food stamps, is the result of a congressionally mandated re-evaluation to determine whether it reflects the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet.
DHHS said it is the largest benefit increase in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157.
The amount was last revised in 2006.
However, there has been a temporary 15% increase in benefits funded through the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020. That 15% increase expires Thursday.
The program is designed to address food insecurity, particularly involving children.
DHHS said that children “are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of a lack of access to healthy food because their brains and bodies are still developing.”
“Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being,” said Gale Perry, DHHS’s chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being.
“This will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families — many with young children — keep nutritious food on the table.”
For more information, go to www.nc dhhs.gov/assistance/low-income- services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps. North Carolina individuals and families can apply at epass.nc.gov.
Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food-assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits by going to www.ebtedge.com, downloading the ebtEDGE mobile app or calling 888-622-7328 on the day they normally receive benefits.
High Point's new commission on reparations is opposed — by the NAACP
HIGH POINT — The local branch of the NAACP on Wednesday made it clear that the organization’s leaders are not happy with how the City Council went about creating a commission to look into racial disparities.
In a strongly worded statement, the NAACP said the council on Monday denied its request for a commission tailored toward making reparations and opted instead to “continue a legacy of indifference” with a watered-down version of the group. Specifically, the council voted to create a “One High Point Commission” without the word “reparations” attached to it.
“While some hail this vote as a step forward, the City Council’s action is reminiscent of the classic reasoning and maneuvers used to deny African Americans their civil rights,” according to the statement. “The City Council assertively restated its opposition to the term reparations. Again, several members reiterated that they found the word offensive and perhaps another term could be used as a substitute.”
The council did direct city staff to collaborate with the NAACP to devise the structure of the commission. City officials indicated that would take about four weeks to accomplish.
The NAACP said the council’s inaction was reminiscent of local governments during the era of segregation that resisted calls to end racial discrimination. The organization also chided the council for deflecting the focus from the real issues the NAACP is trying to address.
“It is offensive that this city refuses to acknowledge the historical and institutional forces that created the disparities in this community,” the statement said.