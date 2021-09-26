State news briefs

“This will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families — many with young children — keep nutritious food on the table.”

For more information, go to www.nc dhhs.gov/assistance/low-income- services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps. North Carolina individuals and families can apply at epass.nc.gov.

Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food-assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits by going to www.ebtedge.com, downloading the ebtEDGE mobile app or calling 888-622-7328 on the day they normally receive benefits.

High Point's new commission on reparations is opposed — by the NAACP

HIGH POINT — The local branch of the NAACP on Wednesday made it clear that the organization’s leaders are not happy with how the City Council went about creating a commission to look into racial disparities.