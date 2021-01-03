State & Region Briefs

Death of Special Forces soldier found on Fort Bragg ruled a homicide

FAYETTEVILLE — A death certificate has been filed for a Fort Bragg soldier who was found dead with a veteran on post in early December.

The bodies of Timothy J. Dumas, 44, and Master Sgt. William J. LaVigne II, 37, were found near a Fort Bragg training area Dec. 2.

LaVigne's cause of death is listed as homicide in his death certificate, which was filed Tuesday in Cumberland County.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds and was "shot by (an) unknown person," according to his death certificate.

Dumas's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest and head, and he was also shot by an unknown person, according to his death certificate.

Both men were found about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the woods on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road, the death certificates show, but there's no indication of how long the bodies were there.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command, which is investigating both deaths, has not released information about who shot the men or why.