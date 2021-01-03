State & Region Briefs

Burlington man charged with violating executive orders to hold New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough
A Burlington man was charged with violating the executive order limiting gatherings amid the pandemic in connection with a party Thursday night in Hillsborough.
Jacob Alfred Kurtis Bethea, 30, was also served with an outstanding warrant from Guilford County alleging another violation of the executive order in September, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies responded to the Palmers Grove Community Center Thursday night and found about 100 people attending a New Year's Eve party. The sheriff's office said Bethea advertised the event through social media and required people to buy tickets online before they were given the address to the event.
Bethea was charged with violating executive order 163, section 7, which limits mass gatherings, and section 8, which requires entertainment facilities remain closed unless they meet certain conditions.
Bethea was released on a written promise to appear in court. His first court date is March 1.
Violations of an executive order can be prosecuted as a Class 2 misdemeanor. In practice, most sentences for Class 2 misdemeanor convictions are probation and/or a fine, according to the UNC School of Government blog on state criminal law.
Death of Special Forces soldier found on Fort Bragg ruled a homicide
RACHAEL RILEY
The Fayetteville Observer
FAYETTEVILLE — A death certificate has been filed for a Fort Bragg soldier who was found dead with a veteran on post in early December.
The bodies of Timothy J. Dumas, 44, and Master Sgt. William J. LaVigne II, 37, were found near a Fort Bragg training area Dec. 2.
LaVigne's cause of death is listed as homicide in his death certificate, which was filed Tuesday in Cumberland County.
He died of multiple gunshot wounds and was "shot by (an) unknown person," according to his death certificate.
Dumas's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest and head, and he was also shot by an unknown person, according to his death certificate.
Both men were found about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the woods on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road, the death certificates show, but there's no indication of how long the bodies were there.
The Army Criminal Investigation Command, which is investigating both deaths, has not released information about who shot the men or why.
LaVigne was buried Tuesday at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.
He is survived by his daughter, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and many nieces, newphews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, according to his obituary.
Court records show LaVigne and Dumas were supposed to appear in court for unrelated cases in December and January.
LaVigne was supposed to appear in Cumberland County District Court on Jan. 15 on a Feb. 17 hit-and-run charge, according to court documents.
Dumas was supposed to appear in Forsyth County District Court on Dec. 17 on charges of breaking and entering, communicating threats and impersonating a law enforcement officer, court records show.
Records also show LaVigne was involved in other Cumberland County cases that never resulted in charges. On March 21, 2018, LaVigne shot to death Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated and ruled the slaying as “justifiable homicide.”
He was also indicted in 2018, on felony charges of harboring an escapee and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place to manufacture a controlled substance.
But charges were later dropped because it was determined he was not involved in any of criminal activity.
Army officials said Dumas served as a property accounting technician from November 1996 to March 2016, separating as a chief warrant officer 3.