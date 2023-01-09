State targets troubled Wayne County farm for 'major pollution event' from hog waste

FREMONT — A Wayne County farm’s failure to properly operate a system meant to capture methane for power generation likely contributed to the system failing and thick gray foam spilling into a nearby swamp, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has determined.

In a document assessing one of its largest fines of 2022, DEQ’s Division of Water Resources said White Oak Farms in Fremont continued to add hog carcasses and cast-off deli meat to the so-called anaerobic digester despite an earlier spill.

The environmental regulators fined White Oak Farms $34,520 — one of DEQ’s largest fines of the year. The fine is connected to an environmental mishap months ago.

But on May 30, the thick black cover on the digester failed, with thousands of gallons of gray foam consisting of various pig parts spilling toward the nearby Nahunta Swamp. More than 800,000 gallons spilled from the digester, with about 10,745 reaching nearby wetlands, according to the state’s investigation.

The May spill was at least the second from the digester in 2022. During a routine inspection in February, DEQ staff discovered an unreported spill. The unsuspecting inspector sank more than four inches into a hay-covered field near the operation, a DEQ official wrote in a July notice of violation.

While the farm’s permit said that manure should be the main “ingredient” in the digester, White Oak Farms had largely depopulated its hogs, something it said in letters to DEQ was a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, dead pigs and cast-off meat were the main additives to the digester — items that could result in higher levels of gas than the manure that White Oak’s permit said should be the main additive.

Despite the February spill, DEQ found, White Oak Farms continued to add hog carcasses, deli meat and other material to the digester. That “likely contributed” to the system failing, a state investigator wrote.

As investigators probed the May spill, they alleged that the farm was not maintaining records of ammonia emissions, did not submit documentation about phosphorus leaching from the discharge and had failed to operate the system in a manner that protected the environment. Regulators also determined that the digester’s operators had failed to manage the sludge that builds up in the digester.

All of those factors contributed to the $34,520 penalty, which is among the largest assessed by water regulators in North Carolina this year.

“The facility has operated beyond the scope of what is approved under the facility’s permit,” wrote Michael Pjetraj, the Division of Water Resources acting permitting chief.

White Oak Farms has until Jan. 4 to pay the fine, request that regulators cancel the fine or contest the penalty by requesting an administrative hearing. The farm’s owners, Todd and Deborah Ballance, declined to comment for this story because they are consulting with their attorneys.

“We are grateful that White Oak Farms, a facility with a longstanding history of permit violations and mismanagement, is being held accountable for the major pollution event they caused,” Samantha Krop, Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper, said in a written statement.

White Oak Farms is seeking a renewed permit that would allow it to operate an updated anaerobic digester.

“Enforcement should be swift and strong in instances like this where the polluter misled the public and harmed our waterways. We look forward to hearing more about DEQ’s approach to this facility moving forward,” Blakely Hildebrand, a Southern Environmental Law Center attorney, wrote in a statement.

So far, DEQ has been skeptical of the farm’s application for a new permit.