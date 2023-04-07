For more than 37 years, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Wildflower Program has brightened the roadways many of us drive.

Each year, awards sponsored by The Garden Club of North Carolina are given to the best-looking flower beds in each region of the state. The awards recognize the efforts of NCDOT staff who carry out the program and enhance the overall appearance and environmental quality of the state's highways.

The 2022 Wildflower Awards were presented during the April Board of Transportation meeting by Roadside Environmental Engineer David Harris.

“Our wildflower beds wouldn’t be successful without the hard work put in by our staff. Their commitment to creating detailed flower beds for everyone to enjoy deserves every recognition,” Harris said in a news release. “The Wildflower Program is a long-lasting initiative, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful blooms that are due to grow in 2023”.

The Wildflower Awards were given for beds that bloomed in 2022. The winners are:

William D. Johnson Daylily Award:

First Place – Division 7, I-40 at Koury Blvd Guilford County

Second Place – Division 13, I-240 West at Exit 8 Buncombe County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region:

First Place – Division 4, I-95 at MM 111.5 Wilson County

Second Place – Division 2, I-587 at NC 43 Pitt County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Central Region:

First Place – Division 9, I-85 South at Exit 91 Davidson County

Second Place – Division 7, US 220 Rockingham County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Western Region:

First Place - Division 11, US 421 Wilkes County

Second Place – Division 12, US 321 at High Shoals Lincoln County

Best Overall Division Wildflower Program:

First Place - Division 9, which includes Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Rowan.

Second Place – Division 7, which includes Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, and Rockingham.