State-Wide News Briefs

Guilford sheriff's deputy fired after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sheriff's office says

STAFF REPORT

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was fired Oct. 7 after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County.

Deputy Steven Surratt was fired following a criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt’s recent arrest in mid-September, Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release.

According to the release, Surratt was charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor connected to incidents in December in Davidson County.

A description of the charge indicates it is connected to possessing "material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

No further details were released.

There’s a snake on the roof: Cop brings 4-foot creature down around her neck in High Point

SIMONE JASPER

The Charlotte Observer

A4-foot snake was spotted on a home’s roof — prompting a daring capture in High Point.

Police had had trouble finding the elusive reptile before animal control officer Lori Owens stepped up — literally. She got onto a ladder, “climbed up, grabbed the snake, put it around her neck and climbed back down,” according to the High Point Police Department.

Victoria Ruvio, a spokesperson for the department, told McClatchy News in a phone interview that officers were first called about a snake on a roof on Thursday, Oct. 6. An officer wasn’t able to find it before another call came in later that day, prompting police to turn to the city’s fire department for a ladder.

After Owens reached the vacant home’s roof and caught the snake, officials shared photos of the captured reptile online. The animal was taken to Piedmont Reptile Rescue.

Ruvio said police don’t know how the snake got onto the roof but believe it may have been a pet. The reptile was a Colombian Red Tail Boa, a non-native species that isn’t venomous, according to the ZooMontana website.

After the unique rescue, some social media users said they were impressed with Owens’ bravery.

“That’s dedication! Great job,” one person commented on the police department’s Facebook page.

Another person wrote: “That’s wild. She’s braver than me.”

For its part, the fire department commented: “Every call can be an adventure.”

Hammer used in large fight during youth football game at Glenn High

JOHN HINTON

Lee Newspapers

Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

A man sustained a head injury after he was hit with a hammer, Winston-Salem police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 11:14 a.m. to the school at 1600 Union Cross Road after they received a report of multiple people fighting at the youth football game, police said.

Officers received additional reports in which callers said that people had guns, and someone was hitting people with a hammer on the field, police said.

The game involved 6-year-old athletes, police said. None of the children were reported to be involved in the fight or injured.

After officers arrived, they saw several people arguing and fighting each other, police said. Officers then found the man with the head injury after being hit with a hammer.

“The unruly crowd had to be separated by team and multiple officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

Officers remained at the scene to keep the crowds apart while the incident was investigated, police said.

Investigators determined a man crossed the field to confront the other team, police said. Several adults from both teams then began fighting and a sledgehammer prop was used as a weapon by someone during the fight.

Several adults had minor cuts and scrapes from the fight, police said.

There was a heavy police presence at the school while officers identified the aggressors and witnesses, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information about the fight will be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this fight can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.