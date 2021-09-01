Stephanie Kingston to head Rockingham County Human Resources Department

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Government officials announced the promotion of Stephanie Kingston to Human Resources Director on Monday.

Kingston, who has worked in county government for 21 years, understands how county government operates, the county manager said.

“I am beyond thrilled Stephanie has accepted the position of Human Resources Director,” stated Lance Metzler, Rockingham County Manager. “Stephanie’s wealth of knowledge has always been an amazing asset to Rockingham County, but having her in this role will truly allow her to utilize her broad skill set. I couldn’t be more pleased to have her in this position and look forward to the wonderful job I know she will do.”

Kingston, who graduated from Rockingham Community College with a degree in Human Resources Management and Business Administration, began her career with the county in its Department of Public Health as an insurance billing coordinator. She went on to work in data processing and as a reimbursement manager for the department. Next, she worked in the county's Finance Department where she held multiple positions, including accounting technician, accounting specialist, and accounting software specialist over the course of 13 years.