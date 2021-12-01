Stepping into character part of man's quest to make children happy

EDEN
Seeing tears of disappointment on the faces of his twin niece and nephew after a hired entertainer failed to show up at their birthday party, Steve Perkins Jr. decided no other children he knew would be disappointed if he could help it.
He purchased a mascot character — Chase from Paw Patrol — and made his first appearance at the Rockingham County Special Olympics. Perkins Entertainment was born.
“It was a real big hit,” Perkins said. “Those kids were really excited. Just seeing their faces and smiles and them laughing, made me realize I had found a way to make others happy.”
Pictures from that event were posted on Facebook and Perkins began getting calls to bring his character to birthday parties and other children’s events.
On Friday, Dec. 3, Perkins and his “Woody from Toy Story” character will join the fun at Eden’s third annual WinterFest in Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, said Cindy Adams, Eden Marketing and Special Events Manager.
The park will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for children, she noted.
The family event runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. with the cozy fun including a tree lighting and an outlay of s’mores and hot chocolate bars, as well as sweet treats and games for kids.
Children and their families can enjoy meeting and taking photos with the Toy Story characters and Santa Claus, who bears a remarkable resemblance to Eden’s Ken White.
Morehead High School’s Women’s Ensemble will stroll the grounds of the woodsy park next to City Hall caroling from 5:30 until 6:15 p.m.
Highlight of the evening will be an outdoor movie — “Toy Story 4” — complete with popcorn. The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. Families should bring their own chairs and blankets, Adams said.
“Plan to eat supper with us as well,” she added, explaining that Rockingham County’s Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 63 will have their delicious Brunswick stew available.
“You can eat on site by the pint with crackers,” Adams said.
Beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
More than a dozen holiday baskets will be raffled to benefit the United Way of Rockingham County.
Although Winterfest was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Adams said the first two Winterfest nights were highly successful and this one will be even better with more activities.
“We started out small and we’ve really grown,” Adams said. “It is good ole-fashioned Christmas fun for the whole family.”
As for Perkins, he is looking forward to the event. Since starting Perkins Entertainment in 2018, Perkins has reinvested most of his profits back into his business and now has 23 characters to portray.
When he did his first street festival, “What’s The Hay” in Mayodan, he switched between two characters. Initially, he changed out several characters at events, but now has five other people to portray characters at events.
“These are friends and family who enjoy getting out and interacting with the children,” Perkins said. “They get as much enjoyment out of seeing the eyes of children light up as I do. They are definitely a great addition to our business.”
In addition to the characters, Perkins enjoys being a DJ for activities such as weddings, grand openings and church events.
A native of Martinsville, Va., Perkins attended Maryland Easter Junior College for two years after graduating in 1989 from Magna Vista High School. Returning home, Perkins entered the Martinsville and Patrick Henry Community College nursing program.
However, a law enforcement career was more enticing, so he enrolled in Rockingham Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Program, graduating in 1996.
While working his first job at Yanceyville Police Department, Perkins became a substitute teacher at Bartlett Yanceyville High School for three years. He also was an assistant varsity basketball coach with the late John Mitchell.
In 1999, Perkins began work as a patrol deputy at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. A year later, he was assigned to the detective division, eventually becoming a narcotics sergeant. After 18 years as a detective, Perkins transferred back to the patrol division as a sergeant in 2018.
He is a member of his father’s church, Evangelical Saints Church in Eden, where he sings in the choir and plays keyboard and drums in the praise band.
One of Perkins’ proudest accomplishments is his son, Cam’Ron, 23, who recently earned a sports management degree from Winston-Salem State University and now is pursuing a physical education degree.
In 2015, Perkins met Britney Buckner, a sheriff’s department jailer. They began dating three years later and plan to marry Sept. 2. Now, the Wentworth Town deputy, Buckner has three children, Jayden, 12; Bryson, 10; and Dallas, 7.
Buckner handles the inquiries and bookings for the business and sometimes becomes a character.
While patrolling, Perkins keeps toys in his patrol car to give to children he comes across. Often, a child may wave at him in a service station and Perkins takes that opportunity to talk with the child and his parents and give the child a toy.
“I like to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the general public, starting with children,” he explained.