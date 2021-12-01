Stepping into character part of man's quest to make children happy

As for Perkins, he is looking forward to the event. Since starting Perkins Entertainment in 2018, Perkins has reinvested most of his profits back into his business and now has 23 characters to portray.

When he did his first street festival, “What’s The Hay” in Mayodan, he switched between two characters. Initially, he changed out several characters at events, but now has five other people to portray characters at events.

“These are friends and family who enjoy getting out and interacting with the children,” Perkins said. “They get as much enjoyment out of seeing the eyes of children light up as I do. They are definitely a great addition to our business.”

In addition to the characters, Perkins enjoys being a DJ for activities such as weddings, grand openings and church events.

A native of Martinsville, Va., Perkins attended Maryland Easter Junior College for two years after graduating in 1989 from Magna Vista High School. Returning home, Perkins entered the Martinsville and Patrick Henry Community College nursing program.

However, a law enforcement career was more enticing, so he enrolled in Rockingham Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Program, graduating in 1996.