'Still devastated': Greensboro pastor faces accusers — and judge — over decade-old debt

GREENSBORO — Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday morning in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters.

“I’m just here for the circus,” an attorney said as he grabbed a seat just minutes prior to the proceedings.

Among the rows of family and supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.

“Mr. Knotts, I want to clear the air a little bit on this,” said Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III, who had signed the bench warrant that put him in jail.

The owner of the popular restaurant Seafood Destiny, with two locations in Guilford County and another in Chapel Hill, owes a decade-old debt of more than $100,000 — much of it because of interest — to Pat Lowe and Ed Cobbler, former church members who have gone through the legal system for repayment. They would later say they had no idea it would come to facing Knotts in handcuffs in order to get their money back.

“Your incarceration has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of the case,” said Craig, looking down from the bench as television cameras picked up his words.

Knotts is an ordained minister for more than 20 years and the leader of The Embassy Church. He’s just as well known as the founder of the Seafood Destiny chain, a “soul seafood” concept he came up with in his backyard.

“He was our pastor for six years,” Lowe said after Monday’s proceedings. “It’s been a nightmare. This could have been resolved years ago. We said let’s make a payment plan.”

Craig spent just a few minutes on the case, most of it explaining how Knotts ended up before him.

“It’s merely done,” the judge continued, “because you ignored a valid order of a Superior Court judge, and we cannot tolerate that. Everyone has to comply to a court order. I don’t care who it is.”

Craig issued the bench warrant after Knotts didn’t show for two court-ordered appearances to answer questions about his finances.

The first debtor’s examination involving Lowe and Cobbler’s claim was scheduled for Dec. 13, 2021. When Knotts didn’t show, a second examination was slated for Jan. 3. After missing that appearance, creditors asked the judge to impose sanctions.

On Jan. 11, an order was issued for Knotts to appear in court on Feb. 14 to explain his absences.

When Knotts was absent again, Craig issued the bench warrant and asked the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department to hold him without bond until the next civil motion hearing on the court’s calendar, which was Monday.

After addressing Knotts, Craig asked attorneys for Lowe and Cobbler to conduct the debtor’s examination in another hearing room.

Before Craig let them go, he addressed what he called “misinformation” that’s been circulated through social media and local news outlets.

“This is a really simple thing, and I hate it’s been blown out of proportion,” Craig said. “It has nothing to do with punishing you for the debt. It has everything to do with you ignoring the court order. I’m sorry that you had to sit in the jail, but that’s the explanation.”

Knotts, surrounded by attorneys, thanked the judge and was taken out of court.

While incarcerated, he had asked his longtime attorney and friend to issue an apology to the judge, creditors and especially his family.

“Seven days ago, I was a lost person living under the perception of success while facing the pressures and challenges of family and failing,” Knotts wrote in a letter that criminal defense attorney Jason Keith linked to his personal Facebook page. “I truly believe this has been my belly-in-the-whale experience like Jonah and my Road-to-Damascus experience like Paul. Totally humbling ... but life changing!”

Lowe and Cobbler were standing in the courthouse hallway when many of the people who came to support Knotts were leaving. Some directed comments toward the couple that were tinged in anger. A few walked by the married couple slowly without saying a word, their eyes focused on the two, leaving Lowe emotional.

The money was borrowed while the couple belonged to Knotts’ Embassy Church in the mid-2000s. The couple had been attending a church that the burgeoning Embassy ministry used after their services were over on Sundays. Sometimes following their service, Lowe and Cobbler would stay to hear Knotts preach.

“We felt like we were led to that church,” Lowe said. “We loved the spirit of the people.”

Cobbler, a former police officer, said Knotts came to him one day asking if he had a credit card he could borrow to buy a plane ticket to London, where he wanted to attend a religious event. Cobbler gave it to Knotts — without reservation, he said.

Knotts paid back the $2,000.

Cobbler said Knotts later asked to borrow a credit card again — this time, to help with his business ventures.

Cobbler let him use an American Express card, which had a large credit limit. The agreement was that Knotts would pay the debt each month.

“He said he didn’t have a problem with that,” Cobbler said. “But (the balance) kept growing.”

When Cobbler asked for the card back, the balance had grown to $45,000.

Cobbler said Knotts post-dated a couple of checks as part of a repayment plan, but they were returned by the bank.

At the same time, Cobbler and Lowe were making payments that were inflated because of a high interest rate.

“Every time we talked, he said, ‘I’ll give it to you,’” Cobbler said.

The two were still attending Embassy Church, but as they continued to press Knotts over the debt, they said other parishioners quit talking to them.

The two eventually went to court, but still wanted to work with Knotts.

“We said, ‘Pastor, just take care of this,’” Cobbler said.

Lowe and Cobbler said they held no animosity, and although they left the church, believed that Knotts would make good on the money he owed.

But that didn’t happen.

When their attorney suggested asking a judge for a debtors’ examination to force Knotts to answer questions about his finances, they agreed. People holding judgments against others can then use that information to garnish belongings.

Eventually, that process led to Monday’s scene inside the Guilford County Courthouse.

“We were devastated,” Lowe said of having that personal relationship sour. “I’m still devastated.”

