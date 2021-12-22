Stoneville man allegedly shoots man in face with shotgun during dispute

STONEVILLE — Kenneth Lee Bell, 60, was arrested in Henry County on Friday night after allegedly shooting another Stoneville man in the face with a shotgun.

Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office got a tip at around 7 p.m. Friday that Thaddeus Grey, 57, was being treated for a shotgun wound at a Triad-area hospital, according to a press release from the RCSO.

Grey suffered injuries to his face and shoulder from the blast, according to RCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Kevin Suthard.

The spokesman did not know if Grey had yet been released from the hospital, but said, “He is expected to recover,’’ in an email.

Authorities learned that Grey and Bell, of 6032 US 220 Business, had argued at Bell’s home before Bell allegedly shot Grey there, the release said.

Sheriff’s officers and the Stoneville Police Department worked to find Bell.

In short order, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Bell in Bassett, Va. Subsequently, Rockingham County investigators charged Bell with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Bell is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition to Rockingham County, the release said. Suthard said Rockingham County authorities are not sure how soon Bell will be back in Rockingham. If Bell fights the extradition order in Virginia courts, his transfer to North Carolina will be delayed, Suthard said.