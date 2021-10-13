Stoneville man charged with shooting brother in the face

STONEVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office detectives charged a Stoneville man with shooting his brother in the face on Tuesday afternoon at the home they share, a sheriff's spokesman said in a Wednesday news release.

Deputies arrived at 1093 NC 770 here at around 3 p.m. and discovered Brian Estep, 23, had suffered a non-life threatening injury to his face, the release said.

Investigators determined the victim's brother and housemate, Cody Wayne Estep, 22, had shot him after a domestic disturbance in the home.

Cody Estep was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.