Stoneville Man dies from injuries from Saturday night drive-by shooting (copy)

Stoneville Man dies from injuries from Saturday night drive-by shooting
Stoneville Man dies from injuries from Saturday night drive-by shooting

STONEVILLE — William Anthony Greene was sitting at a friend's kitchen table Saturday night when a drive-by shooter's lethal bullet struck him in the head.

Greene, who was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment after the 9 p.m. incident at  2790 U.S. 220 Business, died from his injuries on Monday, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not disclosed any information about a possible motive for the shooting that killed Greene of 1353 River Road, Stoneville.

Investigators are treating the crime as a homicide, the sheriff's office announced in a news release Monday.

Investigators asl that anyone with information about the shooting call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips on crimes leading to arrests.

