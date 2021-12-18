Stoneville man shoots man with shotgun after argument

STONEVILLE — A local man was arrested in Henry County on Friday night after allegedly shooting another Stoneville man with a shotgun.
Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office got a tip at around 7 p.m. Friday that Thaddeus Grey, 57, was being treated for a shotgun wound at a Triad-area hospital, according to a press release from the RCSO.
The extent of Grey's injuries were not immediately available.
Authorities learned that Grey and Kenneth Lee Bell Jr., 60, 0f 6032 US 220 Business, had argued at Bell's home before Bell allegedly shot Grey there, the release said.
In short order, Henry County Sheriff's deputies apprehended Bell in Bassett, Va. Subsequently, Rockingham County investigators charged Bell with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Bell is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition to Rockingham County, the release said.