Stoneville man shot to death at Eden convenience store
EDEN — Eden Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a Stoneville man at a convenience store here.

The shooting took place around 9 a.m. at the A & K Mart and Citgo at the corner of Washington and Elm Streets and left James Ray Watkins, 37, dead at the scene, according to reports from the Eden Police Department.

Officers tried lifesaving measures at the crime scene but were unable to revive Watkins, police said.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the individual they have in custody. And they have not offered any theories about the motive for the killing. The investigation is ongoing, they said. 

Police ask any one with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

