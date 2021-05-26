Stoneville student wins Butler + Burke Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence

STONEVILLE — Butler + Burke, L.L.P., a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Denise Simmons of Stoneville. The annual $1000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

During her time at McMichael, Simmons was a member of the Phoenix STEM Academy and will graduate with STEM honors. She was also a member of National Honors Society, Student of Promise, Beta Club, and the Technology Student Association. Simmons further served as Secretary of Students Against Destructive Decisions, and as a Student Ambassador, and was a volunteer at UNC Rockingham Hospital.

Simmons will begin her studies at Elon University in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship.

Butler + Burke has offered the scholarship for 17 years, an award established to assist deserving teens in reaching their educational goals.

“Butler + Burke is honored to be able to reward high-achieving and hardworking students like Denise and positively impact their desire to obtain higher education,” said Jane Potter, a firm partner. “We feel very fortunate to be able to invest in the future in this way. Our best wishes to Denise as she begins her time at Elon this fall!”