STONEVILLE — The Art of Us, an event that celebrates the rich and diverse artistic talent of Rockingham County and the Piedmont region, invites artists to showcase their work on June 15 in charming downtown Stoneville.

Sponsored by the Rockingham County Arts Council, the event is made possible with support from the North Carolina Arts Council.

In the event's spirit of inclusivity and community building, there will be no charge for artists to exhibit. The event is free and open to the public, organizers announced this week.

"The Art of Us" is set to be a three-hour showcase of local creativity to feature pop-up musical performances, art exhibits, delicious local food, and art giveaways every 20 minutes.

"Our heart is set on shining a light on the vast artistic talent nestled right here in Rockingham County and across our beautiful Piedmont region," said Jenny Edwards, executive director of the Rockingham County Arts Council.

"We're offering a warm, welcoming stage for artists to present their one-of-a-kind pieces and connect with other artists and art lovers in our vibrant, supportive community.”

Artists interested in exhibiting their work should reserve a space as soon as possible.The Art of Us is committed to providing a platform for all art forms, welcoming a wide range of styles and mediums.

Email director@rcarts.org for information on how to exhibit. For free tickets to the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-us-tickets-636596165267

About The Art of Us: