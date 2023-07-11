STONEVILLE — A Stoneville woman was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument, according to a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Cassandra Ann Moore, 34, of 260 Chaney Loop, had been drinking Sunday evening before she shot Rashawn Jermaine Henry, 41, who lives at the same address. Authorities said Moore committed the crime in front of the couple’s minor child.

She is charged with: assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and felony child abuse.

Moore is accused of producing a firearm during the conflict and shooting Henry in the arm.

Henry was taken to an area hospital for treatment for the injury that was not considered life threatening, authorities said.

Moore is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond.

She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 18th.

The assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury charge is punishable by 15 to 31 months in prison, according to North Carolina law. But a judge must justify the sentence if he deviates from the presumptive sentence of between 20 to 25 months in prison. If there are prior convictions, the prison sentence can be extended up to 63 months.

The felony child abuse charge is a Class B2 felony. First-time offenders in North Carolina will be sent to prison for an active sentence that may last up to a minimum of more than 16 years, according to state statute.