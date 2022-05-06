Storm damage reported in Wentworth area

People are reporting on social media a possible tornado in the Wentworth area when storms tore through Friday night.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter there are damaged homes and blocked roads in the Wentworth area at Cedar Lane and Setliff, County Home, Sunset View and Parkland roads.

Sheriff Sam Page told WXII-Channel 12 that the sheriff's office is hearing about power outages and some residential damage. He said they have not received any reports of injuries as of 8:42 p.m. He urged people not to travel and to watch their weather radar.

More storms are going through the area now.

The National Weather Service said a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rockingham and western Caswell Counties through 9:45 p.m. Just after 9 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking the storm near Monroeton, or 9 miles southwest of Reidsville, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Expect winds to top 40 mph and penny size hail to fall, the weather service said.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the area until 10 p.m.