Stout and chocolate chunk brownies: You read that right. We're making beer brownies!

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! These brownies are dark, deep and rich – this is for serious chocoholics. The recipe is incredibly easy, light on sugar and made deliciously complex with the addition of stout beer.

Yes. There’s beer in these brownies.

The aromatic bitterness of chocolate and smooth, almost sweet, malty flavor of stout beer are a lovely match – in fact, many breweries make chocolate-flavored stouts. In this recipe, I used a milk chocolate stout from a St. Louis brewery, and I would encourage you to seek out a small-batch stout from a local brewery as well, but you can also use good old Guinness in a pinch.

Rather than amp-ing up the sugar in these brownies, I use brown sugar and sorghum for a sweetness level that allows the chocolate flavor to take center stage. Now, you might prefer your brownies to be on the sweet side, so you can sub white sugar for the brown if you like. And the sorghum… never used it? You’re not alone. This old-fashioned sweetener is made from the juice extracted from stalks of the sorghum plant that’s then cooked down, unlike molasses, which is the industrial byproduct of the sugar-making process. If you can’t find sorghum, you can use molasses in this recipe, but you will want to add a bit more beer – maybe ⅛ cup – because molasses is much thicker than sorghum.