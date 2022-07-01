Stover sworn in to head Rockingham County schools

EDEN — “I believe in we,” John O. "Shawn" Stover III said Friday morning, moments after being sworn in as the new superintendent of Rockingham County Schools during a ceremony at Eden's Central Office.

"We is what enabled a group of patriots to come together and form our great nation. We is what enabled us to come out of the Great Depression, victorious in World War II,'' said Stover, who assumed the district's top administrative role as Rodney Shotwell stepped down after 16 years of service. Shotwell's contract ended on June 30.

"We is what also enabled us to come together as a nation to end racial segregation,'' said Stover, a former instructional head for public schools in the District of Columbia.

"And we is what makes us the most powerful nation ever in the history of humankind,” Stover said to members of the school board and community who gathered for the ceremony led by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson.

“In schools, we is powerful. In the classroom, the we of a student and teacher is what moves our kids. Add onto that our parents and our community, and you have an unstoppable force,'' Stover said. "At the district level, we at Central Office and the Board of Education, working collaboratively with our schools and our community, is what is going to make us a great school district.”

Stover's career in public education spans more than 30 years in North Carolina and in districts across the nation. He most recently worked in the D.C. public schools, or DCPS, where he also served as chief of secondary schools.

“The board felt that Mr. Stover’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve RCS students, employees and the community for years to come. The board is confident Mr. Stover will lead the school system to even higher achievement,’’ school board members said in a news release earlier this summer.

For the past nine years, Stover has played a pivotal role in helping DCPS become the fastest improving urban school district in the country, school board members said in the release.

Prior to joining DCPS, Mr. Stover spent three years as superintendent and managing director of Uplift Education’s charter school district in Dallas, Texas.

In addition, Stover previously served as a senior managing director for Teach for America (2007-2010) and as a principal and assistant principal for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (2005-2007), Alamance-Burlington School System (2003-2005), Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (1999-2003), and Roanoke Rapids Graded School District (1997-1999).

Stover began his career in 1990 in North Carolina as a teacher in the Hertford County Schools, where he taught elementary school as well as high school students in an alternative setting. In 1994, he was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the district.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership and organizational innovation from Marymount University.

