Ida Thurman’s granddaughters plucked their first ever strawberries on Friday during a trip to Rockingham County from Spencer, Va., in bordering Henry County, Va.

With shortcake on their mind, Layla and Sam followed Ida’s lead, choosing only the fully ripe ruby berries and giving a couple a taste test between the rows.

“They are out of school on Fridays, so I thought we needed to go berry picking,’’ Ida Thurman said.