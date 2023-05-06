Bryan Floyd and co-owner Bobby Sanders, are busy selling their juicy strawberry crop at Nana’s Family Produce and Country Store at 2441 S. Scales Street in Reidsville.

The berry bounty has been so popular, the two have had to return to the fields over and over to satisfy demand, they said, off-loading flats from a pickup on Friday morning.

Sanders began the stand as a workplace his aging mother could enjoy. Now, he and Floyd run the operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, offering plenty of other items, including cantaloupes, apples and seasonal veggies.