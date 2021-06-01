Stray bullet strikes Reidsville 5-year-old

REIDSVILLE — A 5-year-old was struck by a stray bullet here on Saturday afternoon and police are seeking the identities of those who volleyed gunfire in the child’s neighborhood.

Reidsville Police Department investigators say the injured youngster was found in the 300 block of N.W. Market Street here at around 2:40 p.m.

Listed Tuesday in good condition at an area hospital, the child was likely struck by a bullet from “careless gunfire between unknown individuals’’ farther down N.W. Market Street, RPD’s Capt. Brian Oakley said in a news release. Police do not believe the child was intentionally targeted, Oakley said in the release.

Reidsville authorities ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.