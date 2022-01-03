 Skip to main content
Streak of fire in mid-Atlantic night sky this week could be NASA rocket launch
Streak of fire in mid-Atlantic night sky this week could be NASA rocket launch

NASA says residents of multiple mid-Atlantic states could see a fiery streak in the night sky late Tuesday when a Black Brant IX sounding rocket is fired from southern Virginia.

 MARK PRICE, LEE NEWSPAPERS

The launch window from Wallops Flight Facility runs from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a NASA news release.

Weather permitting, the rocket’s trail may be visible from Wilmington area of North Carolina as far north as New York City and even southern Connecticut, officials say.

Rockets fired from Wallops have been known to create oddly shaped, strangely colorful clouds, resulting in a spike in UFO reports along the coast. As a result, NASA makes it a practice to alert the public when launches are imminent, including where they may be seen.

The latest rocket launch is part of a project to find the sources of X-rays from space that “bombard Earth on a daily basis.”

Such X-rays are not harmful to humans, but can “disrupt radio communications and accuracy of GPS systems,” NASA wrote on Facebook.

“Very low energy diffuse X-rays from space are believed to come from two sources,” mission investigator Massimiliano Galeazzi said in a news release.

“The first source is located outside our solar system and is generated by remnants of multiple supernovae explosions. ... The second source is within the solar system and is generated by the solar wind charge exchange.”

Previous missions have determined “about 40 percent of the soft X-ray background” comes from within our solar system, NASA says.

