REIDSVILLE — The final step of pavement improvements in the city’s Downtown Streetscape project is slated to begin with the street printing operations on Southwest Market Street and South Scales Street starting Monday, weather permitting.

Work crews will begin at the intersection of SW Market Street and Settle Street, recoating the existing crosswalks at this intersection and the mid-block crossing on SW Market between Gilmer Street and Settle Street.

Daily closures at the intersection and portions of SW Market are required to perform this work. This scope of work is expected to take two days.

The project contractor will next begin a similar process at the intersection of Settle Street and South Scales Street, which will require Settle Street to be closed. This portion of the work is anticipated to take one day.

On May 18 and May 19, the contractor will install the mid-block crosswalk on the 200 block of South Scales Street. Directional lane closures will help minimize disruptions.

During the week of May 22, the street printing process will begin at the intersection of South Scales and Gilmer Street. Various lane closures to accommodate this work will take place daily on Gilmer Street and South Scales Street.

Finally, depending on weather and progress, the contractor will move up to the roundabout at the intersection of W. Morehead Street and S. Scales Street towards the end of the May 22-26th week and continue work through the following week. This particular intersection will remain closed until the project is completed.

Since a majority of the work above is located within the intersections, the city’s Public Works Department will set up barricades and cones to allow as much parking as possible to minimize impacts to adjacent merchants while maintaining a safe working environment for the contractor, according to city officials.

Residents are also reminded that these dates are dependent on both the weather and the progress made by the contractors so dates are subject to change, officials said.