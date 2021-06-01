Stuffed milkshakes with strawberry cheesecake? New ice cream shop opens in Asheboro

Surprisingly, their business was still great, and they received more orders with their storefront than in their trailer.

“It was really cool to see the community rally around us, and it gave people something to go do because you can take ice cream to go pretty easily and still have a good time with your family,” Edmisten said.

Family and community is behind every scoop at Creative Creamery, a family-owned business. In fact, Edmisten was on a beach trip with her family when the idea was born.

Her family, who loves ice cream, was commiserating the closure of the only ice cream shop in Siler City, a place where they’d formed memories and where Edmisten had worked in high school. Her dad, Jeff Edmisten, made an offhand comment about how it would be fun to open up their own shop, and soon enough, they were looking into concession trailers and ice cream flavors. Katelyn Edmisten often sees many of her regulars from the Siler City location but has also noticed an influx of new customers, many of them ironically from the gym next door.

When they opened up a storefront last year, they put up a map for customers to stick a pin on wherever they’re from. Edmisten’s family noticed a bunch of customers were actually from Asheboro and Burlington, so they decided to open up another store in Asheboro and is eyeing Burlington as a potential future location. As the summer months approach, Creative Creamery could be a sweet addition to a sunny day in Asheboro.