Summer Evening Grazers

'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
Eden Chamber Executive Director Resigns After Chamber Board Discovers Financial Irregularities In Its Accounts
EDEN — Executive Director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Barton has resigned after the chamber board discovered financial irregulari…
EDEN – In five days, buses will roll, first period buzzers will ring and about 11,700 school kids will pour into Rockingham County public scho…
Forsyth County completes land purchase for new county park, near the Guilford County line and Stokesdale
In 2015, an open-space plan identified the Belews Lake area as a potential site for a regional park.
With the delta variant causing a weeks-long surge in cases of COVID-19, North Carolina is again “rapidly trying” to increase its number of con…
EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 on Friday to mandate masks for the school district, a reversal of the board's Aug. 9…
Four City of Eden employees transitioned into new roles on Aug. 11, city officials announced in a news release on Monday.
The infections are spread across six facilities.
EDEN — The Rockingham County Schools district on Monday announced it’s 2021-2022 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Award to Lindsay Shropshire, …
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.