 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer Evening Grazers
0 Comments

Summer Evening Grazers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After a week of heavy rainstorms, a pair of shy does ventured out in Mayodan Friday evening to take a nibble of sweet grass just off 2nd Avenue at sunset. A few roaring truck engines nearby sent the deer bounding for a kudzu-rich thicket.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News