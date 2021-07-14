 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer Grown & Gathered Dinner puts canal side elegance back on menu
0 Comments

Summer Grown & Gathered Dinner puts canal side elegance back on menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDEN — One of Eden’s premiere social events is back on the menu for summer.

The Eden Tourism and Special Events department soon will host another al fresco fork-to-table dining experience at the Spray Mercantile along the canal here on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Designed to showcase the region’s bounty of fresh local foods, Summer Grown & Gathered Dinner will feature the culinary artistry of a top area chef.

The maestro will draw his ingredients from farmers and food artisans in Rockingham and surrounding counties to build a sumptuous and creative menu.

Tickets are limited and regularly sell out quickly. Individual tickets are $50, while couples run $90 and cover dinner and drinks.

To reserve a seat at the popular long table, call Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore at 336-344-5539.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News