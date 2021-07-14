Summer Grown & Gathered Dinner puts canal side elegance back on menu

EDEN — One of Eden’s premiere social events is back on the menu for summer.

The Eden Tourism and Special Events department soon will host another al fresco fork-to-table dining experience at the Spray Mercantile along the canal here on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Designed to showcase the region’s bounty of fresh local foods, Summer Grown & Gathered Dinner will feature the culinary artistry of a top area chef.

The maestro will draw his ingredients from farmers and food artisans in Rockingham and surrounding counties to build a sumptuous and creative menu.

Tickets are limited and regularly sell out quickly. Individual tickets are $50, while couples run $90 and cover dinner and drinks.

To reserve a seat at the popular long table, call Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore at 336-344-5539.