Summerfield firefighter found dead Christmas morning at scene of crash

MADISON — Members of rescue agencies and fire departments across the Triad are mourning the death of Matthew Scott Hall, an engineer with Summerfield Fire Department in Guilford County, and assistant chief of the Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad.

Hall, 31, of Madison, died from injuries he sustained in a single car accident along Bethany Road in Rockingham County sometime between late Friday night and early Christmas Day. Friends reported Hall was last seen late Friday night, prompting a search for him.

State troopers said the longtime EMS worker, who was also a member of the Swift Water Rescue Team of Rockingham County, was discovered in his 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck at the bottom of a gulley on Bethany Road near Shepard Road at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Investigators and the medical examiner said Hall was dead at the scene.

According to accident investigators, Hall had been traveling southwest on Bethany Road, crossed the center line, veered off the two-lane road to the left, and went down an embankment and collided with a tree. While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, authorities said they don't suspect speed played a role in the incident.

The popular Hall, an avid hunter and community volunteer, had worked in emergency services since he was a teen. In addition to service with Rockingham County EMS, he had also worked with the Eden Rescue Squad and a large number of agencies and fire departments with Rockingham and bordering counties.

"Through my years of emergency services, all the way up to present, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside one of the best and that was Matt Hall,'' a co-worker Tracy Smith wrote on Facebook.

"We’ve grown together, laughed together, cried together ... and anything else involving what we love! Not only was he was an emergency services brother he was family,'' Smith wrote.

"Always a smile, no matter what!! If you were having a bad day, he was sure to make you laugh! If you needed a shoulder, an ear ... whatever it may be, he was there!!! I’ve seen him do what he loved to do many, many times!,'' Smith wrote.

"And to say that man has grown in his years of emergency services is an understatement! He was hands down one of the damn best! Matt thank you for your many years of service, time, dedication and selfless acts!''

The Summerfield Fire Department shared the grief of its members on Facebook, as well.

"We have lost a brother and friend today. Our hearts are heavy. Engineer Matt Hall was a career member with us and he will be sorely missed ... He was a true friend with a servant’s heart. Rest easy, Brother.''

Friends and past co-workers from the Eden Rescue Squad also paid tribute.

"Today, as most are gathered with family enjoying the holiday, we learned of a great loss in Emergency Services,'' the agency posted on its Facebook page.

"He was greatly known for his love and dedication to Fire/Rescue/EMS. This is hard loss for all of us today, as we are still in ultimate shock and unbelief."

The Hall family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Ray Funeral Home at 119 N. Market St., Madison. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at McMichael High School at 6845 N.C. Highway 135, Mayodan, with Bishop William Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery.