Summerfield firefighter Matthew Hall laid to rest, hundreds of law enforcement attend

MAYODAN — Fleets of fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and cruisers from at least four area sheriff's departments crowded NC Hwy. 135 here Thursday afternoon, making their way to the funeral for fallen Summerfield firefighter Matthew Scott Hall, 31.

Hall, who also worked as assistant chief of the Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad, was found dead on Christmas Day as the result of injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash along Bethany Road near Madison. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but state troopers said speed was likely not a factor.

No information has yet been provided by law enforcement about whether or not Hall was wearing a seat belt.

Around 1,000 guests packed the Dalton H. McMichael High School Auditorium here for Hall's 2 p.m. service where Madison Mayor Bishop William Phillips, a former Madison Police Department chaplain and friend of Hall, offered the eulogy.

Media were prohibited from entering the funeral in the public high school or photographing the service and burial rites, which involved tributes by public servants from law enforcement agencies from across the Piedmont.

On Tuesday, dozens of first responders and law enforcement agents lined Hwy. 311 and escorted Hall's from Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville to Ray Funeral Home in Madison.

Hall's death has deeply stirred emotions of residents of his home town Madison, prompting one bar to host a post-funeral tribute party Thursday evening where friends may share favorite stories about the Swift Water Rescue Team member.

Known as a loyal friend and dedicated community volunteer to various youth groups, Hall volunteered for firefighter and rescue posts in Rockingham County for nearly half of his life, starting when he was 15, fellow firefighters have said, sharing pictures online of a teenaged Hall on the job at a fire station.

Owners of Wine Nox on E. Murphy Street downtown wrote on the bar's Facebook page: "Our hearts are truly broken. Matt will be deeply missed by us ...'' in their invitation to the "Celebrating the Life of Matt'' event.

Hall's sister Kelsey Holland wrote on her Facebook page about the dedicated uncle who doted on his niece. "He was one of the best ... a true hero and he didn’t deserve what has happened to him. He would give the shirt off his back and wouldn’t think twice about helping anyone in need,'' Holland wrote.

"Everyone says everything happens for a reason and this reason I WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND. He was too good of a person. He was the best uncle to my little girl and spoiled her rotten ... even bought her a lifetime hunting license so they could be hunting buddies. I promise to never let her forget you or your contagious smile. Fly high my big brother and rest easy.''

Hall's mother Sabrina Faith Hall penned a tribute to her son on Facebook on Wednesday night: "Tomorrow I lay the greatest selfless man I’ve ever known to rest. Matthew had the biggest heart, and no matter what people think, was very forgiving. He may not like you one day, but love you the next. He was my baby boy and I’m thankful I talked to him and was able to say I love you ... something we always said before we hung up those phones. He spent his entire life doing what he loved. Words will never express how much I miss him. He was my first born and my baby, my son. A bond that will never be broken.''

State troopers said Hall was discovered in his 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck at the bottom of a gully off Bethany Road near Shepard Road at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Friends reported Hall was last seen late Dec. 23, prompting a search for him over the Christmas weekend.

Investigators and the medical examiner said Hall was dead at the scene.

According to accident investigators, Hall had been traveling southwest on Bethany Road, crossed the center line, veered off the two-lane to the left, and went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

In addition to service with Rockingham County EMS, he had also worked with the Eden Rescue Squad and a large number of agencies and fire departments within Rockingham and bordering counties.

Scores of emergency vehicles sounded their sirens at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday as the funeral procession headed to Hall's burial at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery.