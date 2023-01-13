 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summerfield man arrested for child pornography

SUMMERFIELD — Local, state and federal law enforcement arrested a man here on child pornography charges Thursday after a search of his home. 

Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the Triad Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, carried out a search warrant of the home of Gerald Eugene Mabe, 60, at 252 Sleepy Hollow Lane here where they found evidence of alleged crimes.

Authorities arrested and charged Mabe with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Mabe is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $300,000 secured bond.

No information about upcoming court appearances was immediately available.

