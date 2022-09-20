 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summerfield man charged in drug-related death of another man

A Summerfield man is in jail, accused of causing the death of another man by selling him drugs, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 10:36 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022)

William George Crowe

William George Crowe, 41, is charged with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection with the death James Holder at 467 Old Mill Drive in Summerfield, the release said. Holder died on June 6, the sheriff's office said.

Crowe Crowe, of the 400 block of Old Mill Drive, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Monday. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under $250,000 secured bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6th.

Correction

William George Crowe is charged in connection with the death of one man, James Holder. Previous versions of this story were incorrect. Information from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office indicating the death of the second man was incorrect.

