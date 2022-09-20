Summerfield man charged in drug-related death of another man

A Summerfield man is in jail, accused of causing the death of another man by selling him drugs, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction at bottom of story. 10:36 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022)

William George Crowe, 41, is charged with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection with the death James Holder at 467 Old Mill Drive in Summerfield, the release said. Holder died on June 6, the sheriff's office said.

Crowe Crowe, of the 400 block of Old Mill Drive, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Monday. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under $250,000 secured bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6th.