Summerfield man charged with Death by Distribution in drug-related death

SUMMERFIELD — Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators have charged a Summerfield man with Death by Distribution of Certain Controlled Substances in connection with the June 6 death of another Summerfield man, the sheriff's office announced in a news release on Tuesday.

William George Crowe, 41, of 435 Old Mill Drive, which is in Rockingham County, was arrested at around 4 p.m. in connection to the death of James Holder at 467 Old Mill Drive. Philip Insigna of the same address, found Holder dead in the residence on June 6, a sheriff's spokesman said in the release.

A relatively new North Carolina state law, enacted in early 2020, holds that an individual may be charged with the death of another person if they distribute drugs to them that cause or aggravate their death.

The N.C. General Assembly implemented the law in response to the high number of deaths across the state from the opioid epidemic, legislative leaders have said.

"The General Assembly finds that the opioid crisis is overwhelming medical providers engaged in the lawful distribution of controlled substances and is straining prevention and treatment efforts. Therefore, the General Assembly enacts this law to encourage effective intervention by the criminal justice system to hold illegal drug dealers accountable for criminal conduct that results in death,'' the so-called "Death by Distribution" statute reads.

According to the law, a person is deemed guilty of death by distribution of certain controlled substances if all of the following requirements are met:

* The person unlawfully sells at least one certain controlled substance.

* The ingestion of the certain controlled substance or substances causes the death of the user.

* The commission of the offense is the proximate cause of the victim's death.

* The person did not act with malice.

Crowe, who will appear in Rockingham County District Court in Wentworth on Oct. 6, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a secured $250,000 bond.