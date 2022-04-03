Summerfield search nets stolen guns, fentanyl, cash, cocaine

SUMMERFIELD — Investigators from Rockingham and Guilford counties arrested three people and confiscated narcotics — including enough fentanyl to kill thousands — stolen guns and cash here Friday, officials said in a Wednesday news release.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators used a search warrant to enter a home at 485 Old Mill Drive, where they discovered 38 grams of pure fentanyl, 115 grams of cocaine, classified as a “trafficking amount” by the sheriff’s office, marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and assorted narcotic pills, the release said.

Authorities also recovered seven guns stolen during recent residential break-ins in Rockingham County and about $15,000 in cash, according to the release.

Studies by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration show that the amount and type of fentanyl recovered Friday had the potential to kill roughly 19,000 people, the release said.

Two men and one woman living at the residence were arrested Friday in connection with the contraband and charged with multiple felonies.

Jeremiah Chaney, 39, and Tabitha Nicole Miller, 28, were both charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony maintain dwelling, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of crack cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, felony trafficking cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Both are being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $500,000 secured bond.

Brandon “Tyler” Benfield, 24, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony trafficking opium, felony maintain dwelling, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He is being held at the jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

Authorities issued a criminal summons to Emily Thorpe, 22, of the same Summerfield address, for misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Today, investigators from the Rockingham County and Guilford County Sheriff’s offices recovered a lot of deadly drugs and stolen guns that would have otherwise ended up on our streets”, said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “Point blank, they saved lives. I am very proud of their hard work and commitment to keep our citizens safe.”