Sunflowers at sunset

Dogwood Farms in Belew’s Creek is home to rolling acres of sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos this time of year. The pick-your-own showplace at 8096 Belews Creek Road has become one of the region’s most popular photo shoot destinations for brides, families and even teens in search of the perfect Instagram selfie.
Children and adults alike can board a tractor-pulled wagon for a ride across the fields.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.