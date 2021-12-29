Sunshine in Wintertime: Cat5 Captures CAMMY awards

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.
Two years after organizing, the region’s popular beach hits-playing Cat5 Band captured five CAMMY awards last month at the annual Carolina Beach Music Awards.
“We had some well known players from other bands, but we were very surprised to get nominated that quick,” Cat5 drummer Camron Dudley said of the 2021 awards, held at the Alabama Theatre.
Awards for the Ruffin-based band included:
Group of the Year, Song of the Year (“The Beach and the Boulevard”); Smoothie (“Something Said Love”); and Songwriter of the Year (Buddy Owens of Nashville for “The Beach and The Boulevard”)
Seven years ago, Owens wrote “Beach And The Boulevard” and gave it to band member Tim Sidden.
“We took it and put a little twist on it and won,” Dudley said.
Dudley walked away as Instrumentalist of the Year, his fourth win over several years, including back-to-back wins for 2020 and 2021 in the category.
Previously with the esteemed beach band, “Coastline,’’ Dudley, Glen Tippett of Clinton and the late Hugh Blanton, who died of cancer in 2019, started putting Rockingham County’s Cat5 Band in March of 2019. The musicians played their first public performance three months later. And during that first year, they won the CBMA’s Horizon Award for new artists.
Tippet plays saxophone and keyboard and sings lead and harmony vocals. Blanton, the bass player, was replaced by Allan Royal of Winston-Salem who also sings harmony.
After performing beach beats with “Band of Oz’’ for 23 years, Jerry West, of Thomasville, joined Cat 5 as lead guitarist and sings lead and harmony.
Tim Sidden of Conway, S.C., who previously played at the Carolina Opry at North Myrtle Beach and with the band “Hip Pocket,’’ plays keyboard and sings lead and harmony for Cat5.
The band’s able road crew is comprised of Kenny Loftis of Eden, Tracy Gentry of Yadkinville, and Maurice Dunn of Greensboro.
Loftis and his wife, the former Rinda Matthews of Eden, have long been beach music proponents.
In the early 1990s, the late Tommy Amburn, once owner of Spinners Night Club, taught Loftis to deejay and convinced him to join the Association of Beach and Shag Club Deejays. Rinda often accompanied Loftis as he worked around the state and in South Carolina.
When the couple married, Loftis worked as a full-time Reidsville firefighter. After he retired from the department in 2009, he worked as a deejay at different locations and taught fire classes through Rockingham Community College.
When Cat 5 began, “Kenny talked to us about helping out the band and we brought him in,” Dudley said.
The couple have three children: Wyatt Pinnix, Crystal Loftis Matthews and Brandon Loftis, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
These days, Kenny Loftis spins a set as deejay before Cat5 shows and during the band’s breaks. The Reidsville native also helps with the stage set ups and breakdowns.
Although he was raised in Hillsville, Va., Dudley is technically a native of North Carolina. He made a surprise appearance in Guilford County in 1970 as his parents were traveling. Near Greensboro, his mother Donna went into labor and was forced to stop at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the Gate City where Dudley was born.
Describing himself as “the pot and pan kid in the kitchen before I could walk,” Dudley said his mother and grandmother bought his first drum set from a Sears & Roebuck catalog in 1974. He still has it.
When he was nine, some friends of his mother had a band whose drummer quit. Someone gave the band Dudley’s mother’s name and Dudley was hired as the new drummer after a try out at their practice site in Fancy Gap, Va., Dudley said.
Since the band played mostly on Fridays and Saturdays, members picked Dudley up at his middle school on Friday afternoons to carry him along on gigs. His mother saved the money Dudley earned with the band, enough for him to buy a first car.
Dudley played the Sears & Roebuck set for at least five years before his grandmother bought him a more expensive Tama Drum Set in 1980.
“I thought it was expensive then, but if you see the price now,” Dudley said, laughing. “She probably spent $600 or $700. Nowadays, they run in the range of $3,000-$4,00, just for the basic set with no hardware.”
After graduating from Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Va., in 1988, Dudley went to Elon College on a full music scholarship for percussion. He earned his bachelor’s degree in music education in 1993.
Next, Dudley was off to Nashville for several years where he traveled with country music stars, Phil Vassar and Brian White, and did some recording and “general stuff,” he said.
His drumming has taken Dudley all over America, Russia and to many tropical destinations. He has played with artists, such as John Anderson, Travis Tritt, Exile, David Allan Coe, Jerry Reed, McBride & The Ride, Darius Rucker, Montgomery Gentry, Diamond Rio and many others.
When his mother was diagnosed with cancer, Dudley returned to Virginia and continued playing locally and regionally.
Later, he moved to Reidsville where he was a regional manager for Prime Time Rentals where a customer introduced him to Jennifer Moore of Ruffin. They married in 1998. She works for BB&T (Truist) in Reidsville and the couple have three children: Katlyn, 23, a surgical technician, Miriah, 18, a volleyball player at Rockingham Community College; and Brayson, 12, a student and wrestling team member at Rockingham Middle School. The family attends River Oak Church of God in Danville.
“We always enjoy performing at veterans’ events,” Dudley said, adding they play at several Toys for Tots events annually and already are scheduled to perform at a TR’s Cancer Fighters event in November 2022 in Myrtle Beach.
Dudley also counts himself as a member of the Percussive Arts Society and Musicians Union.