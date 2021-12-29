Sunshine in Wintertime: Cat5 Captures CAMMY awards

When Cat 5 began, “Kenny talked to us about helping out the band and we brought him in,” Dudley said.

The couple have three children: Wyatt Pinnix, Crystal Loftis Matthews and Brandon Loftis, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

These days, Kenny Loftis spins a set as deejay before Cat5 shows and during the band’s breaks. The Reidsville native also helps with the stage set ups and breakdowns.

Although he was raised in Hillsville, Va., Dudley is technically a native of North Carolina. He made a surprise appearance in Guilford County in 1970 as his parents were traveling. Near Greensboro, his mother Donna went into labor and was forced to stop at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the Gate City where Dudley was born.

Describing himself as “the pot and pan kid in the kitchen before I could walk,” Dudley said his mother and grandmother bought his first drum set from a Sears & Roebuck catalog in 1974. He still has it.

When he was nine, some friends of his mother had a band whose drummer quit. Someone gave the band Dudley’s mother’s name and Dudley was hired as the new drummer after a try out at their practice site in Fancy Gap, Va., Dudley said.