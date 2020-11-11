Superintendent seeks to revamp reentry metrics, ask for first wave of students to return next week

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras hopes school board members will vote Tuesday on her proposal to bring first and second graders and some students with special needs back to school two days later on Nov. 12.
She also expects to ask the board to vote on modifying its metrics for reopening to include weighing three more factors: student academic outcomes, social and emotional well-being, and emerging science and data on school reentry.
She said her recommendation follows new evidence being shared about the science on school reopening as schools across the country grapple with educating children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guilford County Schools ended last academic year and started this one with students learning remotely to stem the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
While the prior metrics focused on local data about COVID-19 in Guilford County and the district's preparedness for safety protocols, Contreras expects board members could consider research from national and international sources as part of their thinking on the three new factors.
"So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain," wrote New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, in one article Contreras cited. "Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections."
Contreras said obviously she and others have been thinking about factors like academic outcomes and student mental health all along as they looked at the possibility of reopening schools, but she thought it could help preserve the board's integrity to include those factors explicitly, if they will be weighed against the other metrics they've adopted.
She is planning to ask board members to weigh and consider for themselves the metrics — whether using the initial ones, or the expanded metrics Contreras is proposing — in deciding whether to bring back a new group of students on Thursday. Her hope is that, if they consider the new factors, they will agree to reopen school on Thursday, whereas considering the prior metrics alone could lead to blocking further reentry.
The county’s most recent COVID-19 update, on Thursday, shows there are 105 new cases, or about 20 people per 100,000 residents.
Contreras' proposal is to bring back special needs students from 91 self-contained district classrooms and the district's four public separate schools, as well as first and second graders and any additional pre-K and kindergarten students who wish to return. Pre-K and kindergarten students have been attending on a voluntary, half-day basis, and would start going full-day on Thursday, if the school board agrees to the superintendent's proposal.
Contreras said in an interview Thursday that she was still deciding whether to ask the board to vote Tuesday on any future reentry steps, or just the initial wave of students.
School board members in late September adopted a phased reentry plan proposed by Contreras as well as a set of metrics for reentry. She proposed that a first group of students could return on Oct. 20 followed by other groups in the weeks after, provided that metrics were met.
Contreras later sparked confusion and concern among some school board members when she said meeting the metrics didn't necessarily mean that all of them had to be met, because they could be weighed against one another. For example, school preparedness could outweigh other metrics, even ones considered "primary," or more important. Other board members said they'd been clear on this point at the Sept. 24 meeting.
A first wave of students had been set to return on Oct. 20, but less than 24 hours before first and second graders were to arrive in classrooms, Contreras canceled their return after Iulia Vann, the county health department director, called that morning to express concern about spiking cases in the county. Since then, school administrators have set multiple target dates to return, only to decide that the district wasn't meeting the metrics in time to reopen.
Vann had not replied by 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a request for comment on the superintendent's amended metrics and the possibility that some students could return to classrooms next week.
School board member Pat Tillman said he's looking forward to an opportunity for the board to lay down a clear date for the next phase.
"The ping-ponging back and forth has got to stop," he said. "That’s not productive for anybody."
