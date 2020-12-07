Suspect in domestic abuse case charged with break-ins, arson, thefts

REIDSVILLE — A local man police nabbed last week for assaulting a woman and leading authorities on a chase through the county, now faces new charges for arson, break-ins and theft.
Investigators from the Reidsville Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Reidsville Fire Marshal, the Rockingham County Fire Marshal, and investigators with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to connect Joe Ben Christopher Jr. to numerous recent crimes in Ruffin and Reidsville, a sheriff's spokesman said in a Monday news release.
Christopher, 33, of 391 Meadow Branch Road, is accused of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and second degree arson at 138 Lillard Road in Ruffin on Nov. 30.
He faces charges for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering at 808 Guerrant Springs Road in Ruffin, also on Nov. 30.
Christopher is charged with a third Nov. 30 crime at South Scales Market and Grocery at 1110 South Scales Street in Reidsville. He faces charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in connection to the crime.
Investigators also charged Christopher with Dec. 2 offenses that include felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a coin-operated machine, and felony burning other buildings, the release said.
Already held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility since Dec. 2 on a $20,000 secured bond in connection with the assault and chase charges, Christopher has an increased secured bond of $80,000 with the new charges.
A trained dog named "Camden,'' a member of the ATF Accelerant Detection K-9 Team, and his handler K. Ragoli from the Union County Fire Marshal's Office, assisted in the investigation.
