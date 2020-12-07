Suspect in domestic abuse case charged with break-ins, arson, thefts

REIDSVILLE — A local man police nabbed last week for assaulting a woman and leading authorities on a chase through the county, now faces new charges for arson, break-ins and theft.

Investigators from the Reidsville Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Reidsville Fire Marshal, the Rockingham County Fire Marshal, and investigators with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to connect Joe Ben Christopher Jr. to numerous recent crimes in Ruffin and Reidsville, a sheriff's spokesman said in a Monday news release.

Christopher, 33, of 391 Meadow Branch Road, is accused of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and second degree arson at 138 Lillard Road in Ruffin on Nov. 30.

He faces charges for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering at 808 Guerrant Springs Road in Ruffin, also on Nov. 30.

Christopher is charged with a third Nov. 30 crime at South Scales Market and Grocery at 1110 South Scales Street in Reidsville. He faces charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in connection to the crime.