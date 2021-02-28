Suspect shoots at Rock deputies in high speed chase into Guilford

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who led deputies in a high speed chase into Guilford County Wednesday night, shooting at deputies along the way.

Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were patrolling together on U.S. 29 bypass near the Drum Road Bridge in Reidsville at around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night when they clocked a white GMC Sierra truck traveling southbound at 96 m.p.h., according to a Thursday news release from the RCSO.

Gautier pursued the speeding truck with blue lights and siren near the intersection of U.S. 29 and N.C. 87, but the suspect refused to stop, increased his speed past 100 m.p.h. and headed toward Guilford County.

Near the McWalker Rd. exit at U.S. 29, the suspect fired several gunshots at Gautier and Dearth from the driver's side of the truck. Deputies reported seeing bullets richochet off the highway in front of their patrol car. The deputies were unharmed, the release said.

Considering the suspect a threat to the community, the deputies continued to pursue the truck into Guilford County, the release said.

Guilford County Sheriff's Department officers joined the pursuit at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit and assumed the lead in the chase.